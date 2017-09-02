County Commissioners Johnny Trahan, John Gothia and Barry Burton, Drainage District Chief Don Carona and The Record’s Mark Dunn pitched in with their photos from a busy few days that marked Tropical Storm Henry’s wake.

From wet drives to early morning rescues to help from the skies and the military. Volunteers have been a huge resource, including the Little Cypress, Mauriceville and McLewis Volunteer Fire Departments who helped set up PODs (Points of Distribution) at Northway Center and Mauriceville. Finally, folks in Bridge City have already begun clean up work.