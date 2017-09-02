From the City of Orange:

“Due to the rise at the Sabine River, City officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for areas south of the interstate, east of the railroad tracks (from the railroad tracks to the Sabine River) in the City of Orange.

“In addition, the following areas may be impacted by the rising water; low lying areas such as Cove and north of the interstate, east of Highway 87 and other areas which may have standing water.

“Those who wish to evacuate may go to Northway Shopping Center for bus transportation to Burton Coliseum, located at 7061Gulf Way Dr., Lake Charles, LA.

“For those who need assistance please call 409-883-1050.”