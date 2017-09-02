(Photos courtesy Don Carona)

Saturday morning water in the Sabine River continued to rise and block streets near downtown Orange, Orange County Drainage District Manager Don Carona reported.

He shared these photos taken during his ride along Orange’s Historic District.

One shows several boats putting in near 3rd Street and West Pine. Another peers across Green Avenue from the corner of 4th Street and West Pine.

In Orange, the Sabine wasn’t expected to reach its crest of 7.7 feet until midday Sunday and then, according to National Weather Service forecasters, the water won’t start decreasing until Tuesday, Sept. 5.