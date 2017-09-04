Photo: Lucy Fields was among the volunteers helping load supplies for flood impacted citizens at First Baptist Church who also was distributing food and household products.

• First Baptist Church in Bridge City is also providing water, food and other supplies for people in need. First Baptist Church is located at 200 W Round Bunch Rd. Call (409) 735-3581 for more information.

• Bridge City opened its food and water distribution center at the Bridge City Bus Barn Sunday. The site, at 1025 West Roundbunch Road, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., said Bridge City Mayor David Rutledge. Vehicles should enter at the traffic light by the Methodist Church.