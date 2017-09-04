Social Security:

Social security checks may be picked up at the Post Office in Nederland. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon; closed on Sunday.

The Nederland Post Office may be reached at 409-729-8837.

Medical:

Orange County now has a fully operational mobile emergency room.

The Mobile Medical Unity is in the parking lot of the Baptist Hospital, 608 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX 77630. The MMU is capable of handling medical emergencies and has ambulances to respond throughout the county.

Currently, 153 people have been seen by medical personnel at The Texas Department of State Health Emergency Medical Task Force’s mobile medical unit with a wide range of medical symptoms.

Shelter:

A Red Cross shelter is available for those that have been displaced or are in need of a place to stay. That shelter is located at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 2200 Jefferson, Port Arthur.

Point of Distribution Centers (PODs):

The POD sites dispensing water, food and ice are: Northway Shopping Center, 3777 N. 16th St., Orange; Vidor Middle School, 2500 Highway 12, Vidor; intersection of Highways 62 and 12, Mauriceville; and Bridge City Bus Barn, 1025 West Roundbunch Road, Bridge City.

Curfews:

Orange County: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

City of Orange: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Bridge City: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Animal Services:

Orange County OEM says: Animal resources will soon be available and that information will be posted as soon as it arrives. Hay is available now and If you need hay you can contact Deputy Rocky Bridges at 409-233-9125 during daytime hours.

Debris Management: Orange County will begin picking up damaged debris as soon as possible. Any flood related materials that citizens may want removed from the area must be separated into four distinct categories. FEMA requirements for separation of debris and damaged material are as follows:

C&D Piles — construction and demolition materials

• Green — Waste Piles- tree limbs, branches and cuttings

• White Goods — refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, freezers, etc.

• Hazardous Waste — paints, household chemicals, etc.

Please place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway in any way. The debris should be placed in the proper piles and also should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck.

Pinehurst debris: Chief of Police Fred R. Hanauer, III, reminds: Refrigerator and freezers should be emptied prior to be placed outside. For safety, the doors should be secured by duct tape or by similar means that insure entry cannot be made.

The City of Pinehurst has a roll-off dumpster for the purpose of disposing of spoiled food products from refrigerators and freezers. The location will be at the City of Pinehurst Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Building, 3000 Gull Street. The building is accessible from 28th Street off of Macarthur Drive. Proof of residency WILL be required. Hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday Sept. 4.

Also, Pinehurst Municipal Court has been canceled until further notice. We are working on resuming trash pickup and will post when we have more news.

West Orange spoiled food: The city has set up a dumpster at Wesco Little League Park, Burnett Street FOR SPOILED FOOD ONLY – NO DEBRIS!

Evacuation Orders:

City of Orange (9/2) – VOLUNTARY, for areas south of the interstate, east of the railroad tracks (from the railroad tracks to the Sabine River) in the City of Orange.

“In addition, the following areas may be impacted by the rising water; low lying areas such as Cove and north of the interstate, east of Highway 87 and other areas which may have standing water.

West Orange (9/2) – NO evacuation order.

Bridge City (8/31) – NO evacuation order.

Orange County (8/31) – MANDATORY, for all unincorporated low-lying areas of Orange County west of Highway 105 and north of I-10; the city of Pine Forest; Rose City; all unincorporated low-lying areas of Orange County north of I-10 and east of Highway 87.

Orange County (8/29) – VOLUNTARY, for all portions of Orange County west of Highway 105 and south of Highway 105 up to Bridge City limits; Rose City; Pine Forest; Woodridge Country sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 (Mesquite, Lariet Loop, Lazy Lane, & Ashland); all portions of Orange County north of I-10 and east of Highway 87 (excluding any portions of Orange city limits); Woodland Ridge neighborhood (located off of N. Highway 87).