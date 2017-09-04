PHOTO: Volunteers prepare hot cooked meals for flood affected residents at Northway Shopping Center in Orange. RECORD PHOTO: Mark Dunn

Flood affected residents of the greater Orange area and Deweyville have begun getting aide from the National Guard and several disaster relief organizations at Northway Shopping Center in Orange. Eighteen wheelers loaded with Meals Ready To Eat (MRE’s), ice, water, clothing and other essential household items have been dispensed since Sunday and is ongoing.

Hot meals have also been provided with shaded seating available.

Northway Shopping Center is located at 3777 N 16th St. Orange, TX 77632