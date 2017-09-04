Orange stores re-open after Harvey
The City of Orange has confirmed that a number of businesses and grocery stores are opening for business as floodwaters due to Tropical Storm Harvey begin to recede. Please view the following list for confirmed businesses and hours:
First Financial Bank – 812 N. 16th Street
Monday – 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Tuesday through Friday – 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.
Guadalajara – 95 Strickland Drive
Open
HEB – 2424 N. 16th Street
9 A.M. to 8 P.M.
Kroger – 1600 N. 16th Street
9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Kwik Stop – 1555 N. 16th Street
Fuel available while supplies lasts.
Shell – 1402 N. 16th Street
Fuel available while supplies lasts.
Sherwin Williams – 1302 N. 16th Street
9 A.M. to 6 P.M.
Spanky’s Bar & Grill – 1703 N. 16th Street
Open for business Tuesday, September 5.
O’Reilly Auto Parts – 2947 N. 16th Street
Open
Tractor Supply – 2020 Interstate 10
9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Home Depot – 603 Strickland Drive
8 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Shell – 1955 MLK Jr. Drive
Fuel available while supplies lasts.
Shell – Across from Walmart
Fuel Available while supplies lasts.
*Please be aware, business hours are subject to change.