The City of Orange has confirmed that a number of businesses and grocery stores are opening for business as floodwaters due to Tropical Storm Harvey begin to recede. Please view the following list for confirmed businesses and hours:

First Financial Bank – 812 N. 16th Street

Monday – 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Tuesday through Friday – 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Guadalajara – 95 Strickland Drive

Open

HEB – 2424 N. 16th Street

9 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Kroger – 1600 N. 16th Street

9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Kwik Stop – 1555 N. 16th Street

Fuel available while supplies lasts.

Shell – 1402 N. 16th Street

Fuel available while supplies lasts.

Sherwin Williams – 1302 N. 16th Street

9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Spanky’s Bar & Grill – 1703 N. 16th Street

Open for business Tuesday, September 5.

O’Reilly Auto Parts – 2947 N. 16th Street

Open

Tractor Supply – 2020 Interstate 10

9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Home Depot – 603 Strickland Drive

8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Shell – 1955 MLK Jr. Drive

Fuel available while supplies lasts.

Shell – Across from Walmart

Fuel Available while supplies lasts.

*Please be aware, business hours are subject to change.