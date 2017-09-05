Shirley McDaniel Burton went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon, August 23rd at Christus Hospital in Beaumont surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Wiergate, TX on March 6, 1939 she was the daughter of Sim Albert McDaniel and Frankie Simmons Walker. She was the Office Manager for a real estate company for 18 years, served her community as an active member and officer of the Mauriceville PTA and was active in her Sunday School class, The Martha’s, and church, First Baptist of Mauriceville. She was a member of the Southeast Texas Ostomy Group serving as the President for over 20 years. She counseled and guided many people through the changes in life brought by their need for an ostomy. Shirley was a Godly woman who had a true servant’s heart.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping with her “sisters” and doting on her grandchildren. She was the happiest when she was serving others. One of the ways she expressed her love was through cooking. Sunday meals after church at NeeNaws were always an event. She often started cooking on Wednesday to make sure everything was perfect for the Sunday meal. Her Red Velvet cakes were a family favorite and the highlight of each birthday. She took this expression of love to the church where she helped prepare and serve countless meals. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Wallace Walker and her brother Johnny Dale McDaniel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Thomas Burton, her children Barry Burton and his wife Cindy, daughter Alicia Burton, son Keith Burton and fiancé Susan Peveto as well as her two grandchildren Megan and Collin Burton. Also surviving Shirley is half-sister Betty Vines of Louisiana and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Serving as pall bearers will be Collin Burton, George Shannon, Tim Shannon, Kevin Simmons, Dale Peddy and James Van Pelt. Honorary pall bearers are Owen Burton, Garth Simmons, Joe Shannon, Ed Hayes and Marshall Willey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the building fund for a new parking lot at her church the First Baptist Church of Maruiceville, PO Box 56, Mauriceville, TX 77626.