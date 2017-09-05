PHOTO: Bridge City officials and first responders meet at the Bridge City Community Incident Command Center.

Staff Report – For The Record

Bridge City is still awaiting the arrival of FEMA before reconstruction permits can be issued.

“We have not been able to confirm a date or time as to when the FEMA Assessment Team will be in Bridge City,” said Mayor David Rutledge.

“Until FEMA arrives no reconstruction permits can be issued until flood zones can be verified and FEMA allows us to do so,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge said that the city was working with the county on orchestrating debris pickup stressing that it was a “countywide” process and urging patience.

Residents are asked to stack debris on the “house-side” of the ditches to maintain a safety for traffic, pedestrians and not hinder drainage.

The curfew remains in effect at this time.

“Please understand that while things may appear normal, there are still areas that are not,” Rutledge said. “There are roadways and entire neighborhoods that are still under water. This creates dangerous driving conditions for people to move about after dark.”

“As soon as it is safe for all residents to move about freely the curfew will be adjusted accordingly.”