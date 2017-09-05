Checking on citizens’ welfare:

Bridge City emergency responders began Monday going door-to-door through neighborhoods to check on citizens’ well-being. They will be wearing easily recognizable attire.

Animal Services:

The Cowboy Church of Orange County and volunteers, along with Texas Agrilife have many items for our community’s animal needs.

Individuals and organizations from California to Maine have graciously provided hay, feed for all types of animals, and large animal supplies such as buckets, halters, and sprays.

The contact person for these resources is Deven Michael by TEXT at 409-738-5461. Text your need or request to this number and she will text or call you back.

The Cowboy Church is located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange.

State resources for animal care and animal needs have been requested and are expected to arrive soon.

Livestock owners that are not able to reach their cattle or livestock to feed can also contact the Cowboy Church and they can provide feed and remote access to these animals.

The Outlaw Veterinary Clinic is providing emergency medical services for large animals at the T2 Arena and Event Center located at 4110 Old Peveto Road in Orange. For small animal medical emergencies, contact Amanda Trask at 214-236-1703. She will evaluate your needs and advise you if they are able to assist or provide you with information.

If you would like to donate hay, please contact Deven Michael at the above listed number.

Disaster Declarations:

In an emergency meeting of the City Council of the City of Pinehurst, extended for a period not to exceed 30 days the Declaration of State of Disaster due to Hurricane Harvey.

Orange County commissioners met Monday, Sept. 4, in an emergency session for the same purpose.

Closures:

The Orange County Courthouse will be closed through September 8th, 2017 and will resume normal hours on September 11th, 2017,

weather permitting.

Structure repair:

Bridge City Mayor David Rutledge reminds that no reconstruction permits are allowed to be issued until building asessments are completed as required by FEMA.

Pinehurst’s website states: All flood related construction repairs must be permitted through the City of Pinehurst Permitting Office, 2497 MLK Jr. Dr. There will be NO CHARGE for flood related permitting.

Medical:

Orange County now has a fully operational mobile emergency room.

The Mobile Medical Unity is in the parking lot of the Baptist Hospital, 608 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX 77630. The MMU is capable of handling medical emergencies and has ambulances to respond throughout the county.

Shelter:

A Red Cross shelter is available for those that have been displaced or are in need of a place to stay. That shelter is located at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 2200 Jefferson, Port Arthur.

Point of Distribution Centers (PODs):

The POD sites dispensing free water, food, ice and more are:

Northway Shopping Center, 3777 N. 16th St., Orange

Vidor Middle School, 2500 Highway 12, Vidor

Mauriceville, intersection of Highways 62 and 12, Mauriceville

Bridge City Bus Barn, 1025 West Roundbunch, Bridge City

Orangefield, Cormier Museum, 9974 FM 105, Orangefield

Curfews:

Orange County: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

City of Orange: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Bridge City: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Social Security:

Social security checks may be picked up at the Post Office in Nederland. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon; closed on Sunday.

The Nederland Post Office may be reached at 409-729-8837.

City of Orange trash pickup:

The City of Orange resumed commercial and residential routes Monday, Sept. 4, subject to accessibility. Because of the ongoing heavy volume of household garbage, some routes may not be completed on the designated day, but should be picked up the next day.

Debris Management:

Orange County will begin picking up damaged debris as soon as possible. Any flood related materials that citizens may want removed from the area must be separated into four distinct categories. FEMA requirements for separation of debris and damaged material are as follows:

C&D Piles — construction and demolition materials

• Green — Waste Piles- tree limbs, branches and cuttings

• White Goods — refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, freezers, etc.

• Hazardous Waste — paints, household chemicals, etc.

Please place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway in any way. The debris should be placed in the proper piles and also should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck.

Pinehurst debris: Chief of Police Fred R. Hanauer, III, reminds: Refrigerator and freezers should be emptied prior to be placed outside. For safety, the doors should be secured by duct tape or by similar means that insure entry cannot be made.

The City of Pinehurst has a roll-off dumpster for the purpose of disposing of spoiled food products from refrigerators and freezers. The location will be at the City of Pinehurst Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Building, 3000 Gull Street. The building is accessible from 28th Street off of Macarthur Drive. Proof of residency WILL be required. Hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday Sept. 4.

Also, Pinehurst Municipal Court has been canceled until further notice. We are working on resuming trash pickup and will post when we have more news.

West Orange spoiled food: The city has set up a dumpster at Wesco Little League Park, Burnett Street FOR SPOILED FOOD ONLY – NO DEBRIS!

Evacuation Orders:

City of Orange (9/2) – VOLUNTARY, for areas south of the interstate, east of the railroad tracks (from the railroad tracks to the Sabine River) in the City of Orange.

“In addition, the following areas may be impacted by the rising water; low lying areas such as Cove and north of the interstate, east of Highway 87 and other areas which may have standing water.

West Orange (9/2) – NO evacuation order.

Bridge City (8/31) – NO evacuation order.

Orange County (8/31) – MANDATORY, for all unincorporated low-lying areas of Orange County west of Highway 105 and north of I-10; the city of Pine Forest; Rose City; all unincorporated low-lying areas of Orange County north of I-10 and east of Highway 87.

Orange County (8/29) – VOLUNTARY, for all portions of Orange County west of Highway 105 and south of Highway 105 up to Bridge City limits; Rose City; Pine Forest; Woodridge Country sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 (Mesquite, Lariet Loop, Lazy Lane, & Ashland); all portions of Orange County north of I-10 and east of Highway 87 (excluding any portions of Orange city limits); Woodland Ridge neighborhood (located off of N. Highway 87).