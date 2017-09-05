Staff Report / For The Record

High water rescues continue in the city of Orange in the wake of historic flooding by Tropical Storm Harvey last week, Capt. Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department said.

First responders are still working the area in search of citizens. Flood water remains in much of Orange County, particularly near local rivers, bayous and drainage canals.

As of noon Tuesday, Four storm-related deaths have occurred in the city of Orange. Enmon said two deaths were caused by electrocution, one death resulted from drowning and another was a hospice patient on dialysis. Names of the victims where not released. Two other deaths were suffered in the city but were deemed to be caused by medical conditions.

At least 10 people have died in Orange County as a result of the storm as first responders continue to search the area.