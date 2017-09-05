PHOTO: All lanes of Texas-87 North and South in Bridge City were jammed Monday as a result of flooding in Southeast Texas. Monday’s drive time from one end of town to the other was more than an hour. The reopening of Interstate-10 should help relieve the congestion.

Interstate-10 East and West has now reopened, Sarah Dupre, public information officer for TxDOT, confirmed Monday night.

The reopening of the interstate may relieve stacked up traffic through Bridge City as motorists detour on Texas-87/73. Traffic was bumper-to-bumper north and south through the city Monday. Drive time was almost two hours from the Cow Bayou overpass to the Port Arthur side of the Neches River.

The Rainbow Bridge was closed to drivers because of water over the road and only one lane each way was able to travel over the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

To that bottleneck was added greatly increased traffic as it was the only east-west roadway into and out of Southern Louisiana prior to until Monday night’s I-10 reopening between the Neches and Sabine Rivers,.