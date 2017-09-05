Along with Major Hurricane Irma, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles is monitoring three systems, says meteorologist Roger Erickson.

Irma is forecast to be a threat to Cuba and southern Florida this weekend. Where it will go beyond that is still up in the air. Everyone should stay in a monitor mode on Irma.

A trough of low pressure is in the Bay of Campeche, and National Hurricane Center gives this system a medium (50 percent) chance to develop this week.

However, indications as of now show it staying in that southern part of the Gulf and not threatening our region, thanks to the cold front coming through our area this week.

Another low pressure area in the Atlantic has a high (80 percent) chance to develop this week, but it will remain in the Atlantic through this week.