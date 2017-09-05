Staff Report-For The Record

LifeShare is re-opening its donation center at 4305 Laurel Street in Beaumont on Wednesday, September 6. The blood donation center plans to resume normal center hours.

Cancelled blood drives and closed centers resulted in more than 1,500 expected LifeShare blood donations not taking place due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey. LifeShare provides Beaumont area hospitals with donated blood, along with most of the hospitals in Louisiana, as well as some medical teams in the Houston area.

“We realize many people are focused on basic needs right now and so many have suffered great loss. For those of us who are fortunate enough to have our basic needs covered and can safely drive to donate blood, this is a way we can support the community and meet a vital need for patient care,” says Tina Martinez, spokesperson for LifeShare Blood Center.

The center’s regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays with extended hours until 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mobile blood drive operations are being assessed on an individual basis associated with road conditions. Those traveling to a blood drive are encouraged to call and confirm the date and time.

For more information call 409-838-5289 or go to lifeshare.org.