By Dave Rogers / For The Record

Entergy Texas officials hope they have at least a temporary fix to most of Orange County’s electricity problems.

Plans are for the company to install a mobile substation to temporarily take the place of its flooded substation in Vidor’s Wexford Park addition.

Tuesday began with Orange County still showing about 8,100 customer outages from Tropical Storm Harvey, which dropped about 50 inches on Southeast Texas in a five-day span ending last Wednesday.

Zip code 77662, which includes Rose City, Vidor and Pine Forest on the west side of the county, was showing 6,300 outages as the day began.

The rest of the county had fewer than 2,000 outages after Monday.

Saturday, the county recorded as many as 28,000 outages.