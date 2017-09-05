Orangefield Athletic Director Josh Smalley announced Tuesday that the Bobcats have canceled their Week 3 game against Woodville.

They plan to start voluntary practices on Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m.

“We have a lot of work to do to get ready,” he said.

The Bobcats haven’t practiced since Aug. 24, because of being out of school for Tropical Storm Harvey.

They had already canceled games against Buna and Kirbyville.

Orangefield’s volleyball team is to hold its first practice since Harvey’s flooding rains Wednesday.