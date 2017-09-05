Sara Elizabeth Green Bertles, known to most as “Sallie,” of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on August 24th, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

A celebration and memorial service honoring her will be held at Noon, Saturday September 9, 2017 at Winfree Baptist Church on Highway 62 in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Dr. Gary Hopkins, and Pastor Bill Collier.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am until the service begins.

Born in Salem, New Jersey on May 17, 1940 Sallie was the daughter of George Plummer Green and Mary Gardner Green.

Sallie was known for her servant’s heart, always having a ready kitchen and an open pocketbook to celebrate birthdays, holidays & weddings or to help in times of need. Most people who met her became a friend she never forgot. She was still close friends with those from her high school class (Salem HS 1958), Beta Sigma Phi sorority and card club groups and remembered many of them annually with small Christmas gifts and cards.

She worked as a secretary in several schools from grade school to university and was known for her soft “phone voice”, candy bowl, ready smile and “can do anything” helpful attitude.

She was a member of United Methodist Church in Salem, NJ for decades before joining Park Bible Baptist. After moving to Texas in 1979 the family joined Heritage Park Baptist Church in Webster where she made more lifelong friends and served the community. After moving to Orange, TX and working for Lamar College she became known as “The Angel Lady.” Not only was she was an avid collector of angels, she also exhibited angelic qualities herself. “Miss Sallie” took special, personal care of every student who came through her office. Over the last few years, Sallie joined and came to love her Sunday school class at Winfree Baptist Church. She could not wait for greeting time so she could give and get “Her hugs!”

Sallie was known for her beautiful handwriting which had not changed even in her advanced age. She frequently received requests to address wedding invitations from friends, and friends of friends. All were thrilled with the results! It was her heart’s joy to serve that way.

Sallie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Katherine Elaine Green Cromer, and her loving husband of over 55 years, Bruce Wayne Bertles.

She is survived by her sister Jane Louise Green Rodgers Maybray of Juno Beach, Florida; children, Susan Beth Bertles Moore and husband David of Little Elm, Texas, Steven Bruce Bertles and wife Jackie of Centerville Ohio, Stuart Blaine Bertles and wife Kristi of Orange, Texas; grandchildren Melissa Mitchell, Matthew Moore, Mitchell Moore, Merri Lynn Moore, Tyler Bertles and wife Rachel, Sara Bertles, Brett Bertles, and Brooke Bertles; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Logan, and Valerie Mitchell, Averi Moore, and Peter Bertles.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to one of Sallie’s favorite charities, donations can be made to:

Bridge City–Orangefield Ministerial Alliance, 285 W. Roundbunch Rd – Bridge City, TX 77611, (409) 735-8296

Arrangements are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home and Crematory in Orange.