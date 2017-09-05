Orange County Commissioner John Gothia’s Precinct 1 office is at the Orange County Airport, so he’s been an avid watcher of government aircraft since the state and federal military began responding to the historic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Monday, he noted how aircraft from two different eras, the World War II era “Bluebonnet Belle” of the Commemorative Air Force, and the Chinook helicopter, had come together to bring aid.

Larry Trimm also chipped in a helicopter, one of the first to buzz his Little Cypress home. Larry sent along a photo of an airboat rescuer and a load of citizens speeding down Brent Drive.

Those last two shots were earlier in the storm’s aftermath. Monday, staffer Dave Rogers paused at the Cow Bayou bridge to note that Knife River Minerals now resembles a flooded sandbox. He also took a photo of a ridiculously long line of cars waiting to turn left from Highway 87 onto Highway 12, part of a massive traffic jam that paralyzed Bridge City’s main street because of I-10 closures.

Finally, we ended Monday back at the airport with Gothia catching a couple of tired Chinooks calling it a day.