The Beaumont & Port Arthur Workforce Centers will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5 with limited staff. The Orange Center will remain closed until further notice.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas will reopen their Beaumont and Port Arthur Workforce Solutions Centers with normal business hours as of Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The Beaumont center is located downtown at 510 Park Street. The Port Arthur Center is located at 3901 Twin City Highway.

The Board’s administrative office in downtown Beaumont will also reopen on Tuesday. The Orange Workforce Solutions Center will remain closed until further notice.

Residents are urged to continue to follow all notifications sent by the local Emergency Management entities and travel through Southeast Texas only if necessary. Limited staff will be available on Tuesday to assist individuals by telephone, toll-free, at 1-877-834-5627.

Individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey who want to apply for Unemployment Benefits, can apply for benefits online through a Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) link on HYPERLINK “http://www.setworks.org” www.setworks.org, the website for Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas. Individuals may also call a TWC tele-center Mon-Fri from 8am-5pm at 1-800-939-6631. It is important to note on the application that it is related to damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. TWC noted that the work search requirement is waived for disaster-related regular unemployment claims and employer tax accounts are protected from any charge for such claims.

TWC is also accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for workers who lost their jobs and self-employed individuals who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from Hurricane Harvey.

Applications for DUA must be submitted by September 27, 2017. More information about DUA, or applications for assistance, can be accessed on the Texas Workforce Commissions’website or through a link on www.setworks.org. Individuals may apply by calling TWC Mon-Fri from 8am-5-m at 1-800-939-6631.

Employers with hurricane-related and other employment law-related questions may access a “Frequently Asked Questions” link through www.setworks.org or by calling a toll-free hotline for employers at 1-800-832-9394, Mon-Fri from 8am-5pm.

The Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Board is a business-led group of volunteers that evaluates and oversees the delivery of all workforce training and employment services in Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties. The board's overall mission is to identify opportunities and create partnerships that effectively link employers and job seekers to improve the economic future of the area. Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas brings together a myriad of programs for easy access for employers and job seekers.

