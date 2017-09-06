Disaster’s death toll goes up:

Orange County saw another fatality due to Hurricane Harvey.

A man was found dead in the area of IH-10 and Church Street in Vidor from an apparent drowning.

That pushes the death toll in the county from the storm to at least 10.

Orange County airport:

More than 1.2 million pounds of supplies have been delivered to the Orange County Airport and at least 90 percent of that product has been distributed out to the four PODS and 16 areas that have been identified as distribution sites.

The supplies range from water to baby needs to toiletries. Much of the product has arrived via donations.

Government meetings:

West Orange city council met Tuesday night to extend its disaster declaration and discuss temporary housing for its displaced residents.

Orange County held a special night time commissioner’s court at the county’s Emergency Operations Center to go over routine county business.

It followed that with an emergency meeting to deal with necessary contracts relating to Hurricane Harvey.

Government offices:

Orange City Hall reopens Wednesday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Orange County Courthouse will be closed through September 8th, 2017 and will resume normal hours on September 11th, 2017, weather permitting.

Post office:

Bridge City reports the Post Office will be open normal business hours beginning today (M-F 8:30-4:15p).

It will take some time for all the mail to be sorted and delivered accordingly. Please be patient with the postal service until normal volume rates are reached again.

The window will be open for postal needs such as mailing, purchasing postage, etc. But NOT for picking up packages and or mail. If you need a temporary mailbox, there are PO Boxes available for rent.

Please see the USPS website for pricing and postage information.

Checking on citizens’ welfare:

Bridge City emergency responders began Monday going door-to-door through neighborhoods to check on citizens’ well-being. They will be wearing easily recognizable attire.

Animal Services:

The Cowboy Church of Orange County and volunteers, along with Texas Agrilife have many items for our community’s animal needs.

If you need hay or have hay to donate, you can contact Deputy Rocky Bridge at 409-233-9192 or TEXT Deven Michael at 409-738-5461. The Cowboy Church has all types of animal feed and large animal supplies. T2 Arena and Event center has emergency medical services for larger animals.

Smaller animals are also being brought to Cowboy Church by rescuers and pet rescue groups from around the country are operating a “triage and temporary holding facility” under the guidance of Best Friends Animal Society.

Disaster Declarations:

In an emergency meeting of the City Council, the City of Pinehurst, extended for a period not to exceed 30 days the Declaration of State of Disaster due to Hurricane Harvey.

Orange County commissioners met Monday, Sept. 4, in an emergency session for the same purpose.

Structure repair:

Bridge City Mayor David Rutledge reminds that no reconstruction permits are allowed to be issued until building asessments are completed as required by FEMA.

Pinehurst’s website states: All flood related construction repairs must be permitted through the City of Pinehurst Permitting Office, 2497 MLK Jr. Dr. There will be NO CHARGE for flood related permitting.

Medical:

Orange County now has a fully operational mobile emergency room.

The Mobile Medical Unity is in the parking lot of the Baptist Hospital, 608 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX 77630. The MMU is capable of handling medical emergencies and has ambulances to respond throughout the county.

Operated by the Texas Department of State Health Emergency Medical Task Force, the MMU saw 185 patients Tuesday for a total of 560 treated.

Shelter:

A Red Cross shelter is available for those that have been displaced or are in need of a place to stay. That shelter is located at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 2200 Jefferson, Port Arthur.

Point of Distribution Centers (PODs):

The POD sites dispensing free water, food, ice and more are:

Northway Shopping Center, 3777 N. 16th St., Orange

Vidor Middle School, 2500 Highway 12, Vidor

Mauriceville, intersection of Highways 62 and 12, Mauriceville

Bridge City Bus Barn, 1025 West Roundbunch, Bridge City

Orangefield, Cormier Museum, 9974 FM 105, Orangefield

Curfews:

Orange County: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

City of Orange: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Bridge City: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Social Security:

Social security checks may be picked up at the Post Office in Nederland. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon; closed on Sunday.

The Nederland Post Office may be reached at 409-729-8837.

City of Orange trash pickup:

The City of Orange resumed commercial and residential routes Monday, Sept. 4, subject to accessibility. Because of the ongoing heavy volume of household garbage, some routes may not be completed on the designated day, but should be picked up the next day.

Orange County landfill:

Will be open Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Permit fees will be waived. Other hours of operation will be announced soon.

Debris Management:

Orange County will begin picking up damaged debris as soon as possible. Any flood related materials that citizens may want removed from the area must be separated into four distinct categories. FEMA requirements for separation of debris and damaged material are as follows:

C&D Piles — construction and demolition materials

• Green — Waste Piles- tree limbs, branches and cuttings

• White Goods — refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, freezers, etc.

• Hazardous Waste — paints, household chemicals, etc.

Please place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway in any way. The debris should be placed in the proper piles and also should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck.

Pinehurst debris: Chief of Police Fred R. Hanauer, III, reminds: Refrigerator and freezers should be emptied prior to be placed outside. For safety, the doors should be secured by duct tape or by similar means that insure entry cannot be made.

The City of Pinehurst has a roll-off dumpster for the purpose of disposing of spoiled food products from refrigerators and freezers. The location will be at the City of Pinehurst Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Building, 3000 Gull Street. The building is accessible from 28th Street off of Macarthur Drive. Proof of residency WILL be required. Hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday Sept. 4.

Also, Pinehurst Municipal Court has been canceled until further notice. We are working on resuming trash pickup and will post when we have more news.

West Orange spoiled food: The city has set up a dumpster at Wesco Little League Park, Burnett Street FOR SPOILED FOOD ONLY – NO DEBRIS!

Evacuation Orders:

City of Orange (9/2) – VOLUNTARY, for areas south of the interstate, east of the railroad tracks (from the railroad tracks to the Sabine River) in the City of Orange.

“In addition, the following areas may be impacted by the rising water; low lying areas such as Cove and north of the interstate, east of Highway 87 and other areas which may have standing water.

West Orange (9/2) – NO evacuation order.

Bridge City (8/31) – NO evacuation order.

Orange County (8/31) – MANDATORY, for all unincorporated low-lying areas of Orange County west of Highway 105 and north of I-10; the city of Pine Forest; Rose City; all unincorporated low-lying areas of Orange County north of I-10 and east of Highway 87.

Orange County (8/29) – VOLUNTARY, for all portions of Orange County west of Highway 105 and south of Highway 105 up to Bridge City limits; Rose City; Pine Forest; Woodridge Country sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 (Mesquite, Lariet Loop, Lazy Lane, & Ashland); all portions of Orange County north of I-10 and east of Highway 87 (excluding any portions of Orange city limits); Woodland Ridge neighborhood (located off of N. Highway 87).