Lamar University stands strong with Southeast Texans. The University is offering free general admission tickets to Southeast Texas families with children for Saturday’s home-opening contest against Texas-Permian Basin. Saturday’s game will mark the first time these two teams have met on the gridiron. The game against the Falcons will kick off at 7 p.m. from Provost Umphrey Stadium.

“The impact of Harvey on the Golden Triangle will be felt for months as families now begin the process of putting their lives back together,” said LU Director of Athletics Jason Henderson. “For fans who are able, we want to provide them the opportunity to join us. We are particularly sensitive to all of the children who have had school cancelled and their lives turned upside down. We want them and their families to join us at the game providing them an opportunity to focus on the great game of football and their Lamar University Cardinals.”

The general admission tickets will be available Saturday and can be picked up at the stadium upon arrival. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Saturday will also serve as the first game in front of the home fans for new head coach Mike Schultz. The architect of some of the great TCU offenses between 1998 and 2008, Schultz was named LU’s head coach in December 2016.