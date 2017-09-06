West Orange – Cove CISD has announced it intends to finally open its 2017-18 school year on Monday, Sept. 18.

A week of work by staff and teachers begins Monday, Sept. 11.

A time schedule announced by the district today includes dates of return for staff and students.

o Monday, September 11 – Limited Staff access; ONLY Central Office, Maintenance, Transportation, Custodians, Food Service, Campus Leadership Teams and Campus Office Staff members will be allowed on campuses and buildings. (Staff access is restricted for the purpose of safety.)

o Wednesday, September 13 – All Remaining Staff, including teachers

Work day dress attire (jeans, t-shirt) is acceptable.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, September 19

o Standardized dress will not be required for students at North Early Learning Center, WOS Elementary and WOS Middle School; however, campus administration will reserve the right to address any dress attire that may be deemed inappropriate.

o Students at West Orange – Stark High School will observe their normal campus dress code.

This West Orange – Cove CISD timeline may be adjusted as we continue to assess our school district’s recovery needs.

School was originally set to begin on Aug. 28 this year, but Hurricane Harvey’s effects on Southeast Texas have resulted in three weeks of cancellations.