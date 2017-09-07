Callie Kemp Owens was born on September 15, 1948 and passed away on August 27, 2017 at her residence in Bridge City, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Doyle Owens, her daughters, Rhonda Bowles of Austin, Texas and Leah Cummings of Bridge City, Texas; her brothers, Dale Kemp and wife Sherry and Dewey Kemp and wife, Jackie along with two sisters, Clois Thibodeaux of Orange, Texas and Kayla Kemp of Beaumont, Texas. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Mike and Lacey Matlock and Samuel Bradberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Marin Kemp and Helen Carlin Kemp.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Family Worship Center, 2300 41stStreet, Orange, Texas with Rev. Tony Story officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Bridge City, Texas