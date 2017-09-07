Betty Marie Pace Peveto, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2017, in Groves, Texas.

Born in Orange, Texas, on June 14, 1938, Betty was the daughter of John Henry Kirby Pace and Esther (LeBlanc) Pace. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mauriceville and worked as a hairdresser. Betty was an excellent gardener and could grow anything. She was known as the “Glitter Queen”, had an entire room dedicated to crafts, and loved to do “Stampin Up”. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther Pace; sisters, Claudine Pace Kays and Linda Faye Pace; and her former husband and father of her children, Charles C. Peveto.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Charles M. Peveto, of Austin, Debra Peveto Taylor and husband Matthew, of Orange, and Daren W. Peveto, of Orange; grandchildren, Brandon Taylor and wife Gayla, of Orange, and Katy Taylor Shippey and husband Dustin, of Derry, NH; great-grandchildren, Aiden Taylor, Jaxon Taylor, and Brayden Jagneaux; siblings, Glen Pace and wife Glenda, of Livingston, Shirley Pace Myers, of Vidor, and Janie Pace Parrish and husband David, of Junction; aunt, Dolly Donnaud McRight, of Vidor; and her uncle, Shirley “Nutsey” Donnaud, of Orange.

Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home