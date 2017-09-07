Bridge City Mayor David Rutledge has announced that curfew hours have been backed up until 10pm.

With full restoration of electricity to Bridge City and water‐covered roads situation much improved, the curfew will now be 10pm‐6am.

Mosquito control has also begun spraying twice daily as water remains in pockets in various areas of the city.

The Mayor is urging residents to pile debris on the house-side of ditches and as far away from gas and water meters as possible.

“Many donation distribution sites remain in and around the city,” Rutledge said, “And we will be forever grateful for the service, love, and support they have given to our community during Harvey’s aftermath.”

“Myself and the other City officials and employees will continue to work diligently for our City as we begin the transition from relief to recovery.”