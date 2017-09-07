In an effort to help our families during their recovery from Hurricane Harvey, Bridge City ISD Food Service Department applied for and was granted a waiver from USDA & Texas Department of Agriculture to allow all students to receive free meals.

The meals include one free breakfast and one free lunch daily for each student. The last day for this benefit is Friday, September 29.

BCISD is continuing to accept / process 2017 – 2018 meal applications to determine the status of the household for when this waiver ends. On October 2, students will have to pay regular price, reduced price or will be free as determined by each household qualifications.