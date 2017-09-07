Cole Preston Bass, age 7, was born on April 19, 2010 in Orange, Texas and passed away from a tragic automobile accident along with his mother, Gabrielle Ariel Bass and his aunt, Melissa McMillion on August 24, 2017 in Orange, Texas.

He is survived by his father, Nicholas “Nick” Bass, sister, Leah Bass and grandparents, Harold and Terry Bass.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Family Worship Center, 2300 41st St. Orange, Texas. Interment to follow at The Cemetery, Mauriceville, Tx

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, Dequincy, Louisiana.