Cole Preston Bass and her sister, Melissa McMillion on August 24, 2017 in Orange, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Nicholas “Nick” Bass, daughter, Leah Bass, brothers, Sam Sieber and wife, Christina and Paul Sieber, her sisters, Mary Predo, Christina Cook, Stephanie Buffalo and Betsy Rhodes. She is also survived by her fain-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Terry Bass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Gay Sieber, sisters, Melissa McMillion and Mary Catherine Sieber.

The funeral service will be held on September 9, 2017 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Family Worship Center, 2300 41st Street, Orange Texas. Pastor Tony Story will be officiating. Interment will follow at The Cemetery, Mauriceville, Texas