Lamar State College-Orange campus offices will reopen on Wednesday, September 13 and fall semester classes will start on Monday, September 18.

In order for the fall semester to finish on schedule in December, five minutes will be added to each class and online hybrid classes will be used to supplement coursework.

LSC-O faculty and staff will work with all students and whatever needs they have in order for everyone to have a successful semester.

Because of water damage to the Wilson Building, offices and classes there will be relocated during the remediation process.