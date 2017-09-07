PHOTOS:Customers wait their turn Thursday at the Bridge City Post Office. Below: Orange mail trucks parked in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville football stadium lot Aug. 28, a day and a half before Tropical Storm Harvey caused never-before-seen flooding to Orange County. (Photos by Dave Rogers)

Dave Rogers / For The Record

USPS trucks have begun delivering mail in the parts of Orange County that are accessible

.

Post Offices at Bridge City, Orangefield and Vidor have resumed operations, while the downtown Orange Post Office could open Friday.

Currently, mail for Orange zip codes 77630 and 77632 are being delivered out of the Walden Road Post Office in Beaumont.

Deweyville and Mauriceville box sections are operating out of Bridge City.