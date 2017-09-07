Dave Rogers / For The Record

Bridge City announced Wednesday that its teachers and students will return to the classroom next week.

Both Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Cove set dates to start a week after that and Orangefield superintendent Stephen Patterson said his district hopes to return to class in the next 10 days to two weeks.

Orange County students have missed most of two weeks because of record flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

WOC, which suffered flood damage at all buildings, is having its staff and teachers report next week.

The facts, as presented by districts Wednesday:

Bridge City:

Monday, Sept. 11 – All staff returns, meet at 8 a.m. in Bridge City Elementary cafeteria.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — Students return to school. School will begin at the normally scheduled time.

Teachers and students are instructed to contact their campus principal and/or supervisor if they need more information.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville:

Monday, Sept. 18 – Staff returns.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Students return.

Temporary schedules are being developed, as needed, for alternative school locations and modified school hours. Notification of specific times and locations will be provided next week as soon as they are available.

West Orange-Cove:

Monday, Sept. 11 – Only Central Office, Maintenance, Transportation, Custodians, Food Service, Campus Leadership Teams and Campus Office Staff members will be allowed on campuses and buildings.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 – All remaining staff, including teachers, return.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 — Students return to school.

(WOC noted its timeline “may be adjusted as we continue to assess our school district’s recovery needs.”)

Orangefield ISD:

Hopes to return to class in the next 10 days to two weeks.