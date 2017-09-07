Texas RioGrande Legal Aid can help low-income Harvey survivors with post-disaster legal issues, such as accessing FEMA disaster aid, insurance questions, landlord-tenant problems, replacing vital documents, and consumer protection problems like price-gouging and contractor scams in the rebuilding process.

This toll-free hotline (1-866-757-1570) — answered in English and Spanish — can connect people who qualify for assistance with free legal aid providers in their area. Callers should wait for up to three minutes for a response. Fact sheets on the legal rights of disaster survivors are available at http://www.trla.org/disasters.