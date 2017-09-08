Staff Report-For The Record

FEMA Disaster Assistance has arrived in Bridge City. FEMA has set up at the Bridge City Community Center to serve residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We have the POD up and running,” said Tiffany Davila, Public Affair Outreach Officer, “Over the past two days we have handed out more than 2000 supplies, including water, ice, and MREs.”

According to Davila, FEMA is setting up their office space today to assist residents affected by the hurricane.

To register for disaster assistance call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). If using TTY call 1-800-462-7585. 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) call 1-800-3362.

“As the IMT, we are working closely with first responders and city officials to coordinate response efforts for the community, including getting utilities restored, public safety, debris removal, FEMA assistance, public health and safety, and anything else the city needs us assistance with,” Davila said.

Please have the following available:

• Your address and zip code

• Directions to your property

• Condition of your damaged home

• Insurance information, if available

• Social Security number

• Phone number where you can be contacted

• Address where you can get mail

Direct Deposit:

Disaster assistance funds can be sent directly to your bank account. Please provide your bank account type, account number and banking routing number.

Stay in touch with FEMA:

When you register, you will be given a FEMA registration number. Write down your number and save it. You will need the number whenever you contact FEMA.

Online Registration: www.DisasterAssistance.gov