Staff Report-For The Record

The City of Bridge City has released updated information pertaining to permits and inspections.

Before work may begin on flooded homes and structures contractors are required to get a city license to perform work in the city. Home and business owners are urged to ask contractors to see their City of Bridge City license before beginning reconstruction. If in doubt of the license the city may be contacted for verification.

The city is also warning residents to beware of contractors requiring large payments before work completed.

According to Mayor David Rutledge permits and inspections are required on all work.

ISSUING PERMITS

• Non‐flood zone area:

Permits can be issued to residents in non‐flood zone areas as soon as the moisture content on the studs has been checked. City inspectors will have the meters to check the moisture content. No one is allowed to cover up until this is done.

• Flood zone area:

Residents in flood zone area will have to wait until FEMA required inspections have been made. We are now working to get these requirements completed.