Photo: A tractor loads a bale of hay onto a Chinook helicopter to be air-dropped to stranded, starving cattle in Orange County.

Staff Report- For The Record

Cowboy Church has become a main staging area for cattle rescue in Orange County. Chinook helicopters are being loaded with bales of hay to be air dropped to various locations where cattle is stranded and starving. The distressed animals are located in areas unaccessible to local ranchers, particularly in Vidor.

The Chinook helicopters are part of the Harvey recovery effort provided by the Pennsylvania National Guard. Two helicopters are working in tandem to shuttle hay by air across flooded terrain.

The Cowboy Church of Orange County also has supplies available for those needing assistance. Thy are providing water, MREs, baby products as well as other items including feed, hay (square and round bales) and dog food. The church is located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. And will be open daily 9 a.m.until dark.