Free Tailgate Party and Friday Night Football

Dear Bridge City, Orangefield, West Orange, Vidor, Mauriceville and everyone else. We hear some of you may not have a football game to watch tonight. This makes us sad and we want to share ours with you. Many of us are without homes, but no Texan should be without Friday Night Football. Deweyville wants to share ours with you.

We will have a tailgate party starting about 3:30 today, then Volleyball if we can find an opponent, then Friday Night Football.

We have about 1,600 pounds of bbq, a volunteer to smoke it all, a DJ for the tailgate party and SPORTS. We are just north of Orange on the corner of HWY12 and HWY 87. Everything is free. No one will be charged for food or tickets.Come to the party and watch some ball. For a few hours we can try not to think about Harvey. Be our guests and let us feed/serve/entertain you.

Our special guest announcer will be Terry Steubing for the game. Our opponent can’t bring cheerleaders so neighboring districts are bringing theirs!

Tetanus shots provided for you and your family.