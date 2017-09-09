Aerial mosquito spraying is beginning Saturday, Sept. 9, a day ahead of schedule.

Patrick Beebe, Orange County Mosquito Control director, said a military C-130 plane (like the one pictured) will be used to treat these areas beginning at dusk and continuing into the evening hours.

Insecticide to be used does not pose a threat to public health or animals. Beekeepers are being notified and need to be aware of the treatments so that they have the opportunity to move their hives or cover them prior to treatment, if they choose to do so.

The majority of mosquitoes hatching off at this time fall into the flood water group and will not spread viruses like Zika or West Nile, Beebe said.

However, they are causing high levels of nuisance to area recovery workers, residents and animals.

Aerial spray treatments to Orange County and other areas along the Texas Gulf Coast are to help combat the high levels of mosquito activity and the threat to public health following Hurricane Harvey.

Residents need to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases by using EPA approved repellants.

Other tips: move indoors at dusk and dawn when many mosquito species are most active; wear light colored loose fitting clothing as a physical barrier from the mosquito; drain standing water from property.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with the Department of Defense, Clarke Mosquito Control and Dynamic Aviation on the effort. Tentative plans were to begin Sunday, Sept. 10 in Orange, Jefferson and Chambers County, but the schedule was moved up.