County offices open Tuesday 9/12
The following county offices will be open to the public Tuesday, Sept. 12. Some offices may be relocated due to damage.
Tax Office
County Judge’s Office
Treasurer’s Office
Auditor’s Office
Social Services
Human Resources
Purchasing Department
Elections
Veteran’s Office
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
Juvenile Probation office in Orange
Environmental Health/Code Compliance
Orange County Road & Bridge
Mosquito Control
UTMB clinic
Vidor Tax Office
County Clerk’s Office (relocated to the Tax Office in the Administration Building)
Sheriff’s Office (relocated to the Orange County Expo & Convention Center, 11475 FM 1442)
Orange County Transportation continues limited services between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents with necessary needs such as going to medical appointments or the grocery store.
OPENING WEDNESDAY:
Adult Probation
Orange County District Attorney’s Office (relocated to the Orange County Expo & Convention Center, 11475 FM 1442)
All Orange County Parks will be closed until further notice.
The County wide CURFEW is still in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The 4 Orange County PODS have been discontinued. Those locations were the Vidor Middle School, Bridge City Community Center, Northway Shopping Center, and Mauriceville @ Hwy 12 / Hwy 62.