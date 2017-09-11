The following county offices will be open to the public Tuesday, Sept. 12. Some offices may be relocated due to damage.

Tax Office

County Judge’s Office

Treasurer’s Office

Auditor’s Office

Social Services

Human Resources

Purchasing Department

Elections

Veteran’s Office

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Juvenile Probation office in Orange

Environmental Health/Code Compliance

Orange County Road & Bridge

Mosquito Control

UTMB clinic

Vidor Tax Office

County Clerk’s Office (relocated to the Tax Office in the Administration Building)

Sheriff’s Office (relocated to the Orange County Expo & Convention Center, 11475 FM 1442)

Orange County Transportation continues limited services between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents with necessary needs such as going to medical appointments or the grocery store.

OPENING WEDNESDAY:

Adult Probation

Orange County District Attorney’s Office (relocated to the Orange County Expo & Convention Center, 11475 FM 1442)

All Orange County Parks will be closed until further notice.

The County wide CURFEW is still in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The 4 Orange County PODS have been discontinued. Those locations were the Vidor Middle School, Bridge City Community Center, Northway Shopping Center, and Mauriceville @ Hwy 12 / Hwy 62.