For any construction in the unincorporated areas of Orange County and the cities of Pine Forest and Rose City:

Orange County says contractors performing any construction for any hurricane related damages will need a CONTRACTOR’S PERMIT through Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance.

To obtain a contractor’s permit, the contractor should contact Orange County EH&CC and provide their driver’s license, social security number and contractor’s bonding information.

DEVELOPMENT PERMITS will be required on all construction performed due to Hurricane Harvey regardless of the flood zone a residence is located in. A damage assessment must be completed prior to obtaining this permit.

All Hurricane Harvey related permit fees will be waived.

For more information on the permits, contact the Environmental Health & Code Compliance Office, at 409-745-1463.