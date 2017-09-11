Mary Louise Dugas Lewis passed away surrounded with her family on August 26, 2017 at Kaiser hospital in Walnut Creek, California. She was the first born of Ernest Dugas Sr. and Theola Dugas on December 27, 1945, in DeQuincy, Louisiana. Mary grew up in Orange, Texas, where she accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Orange, Texas. She attended Sunday school, BTU and sung in the youth choir. She was a member there until she moved to Oakland, California in 1966 and united with First Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, California. Mary graduated from M.B. North high school in Orange, Texas. She later attended Oakland Nursing College, received her R.N. degree, and started work at Providence Hospital in Oakland, California. In 1968 Mary met the love of her life Howard. They were married in 1969, were happy for 48 years, and were blessed with two wonderful boys. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Theola Dugas, siblings, Ernest Dugas, Jr. and Barbara Ann Osborne. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Howard W. Lewis of Clayton, CA; sons, Kwami Lewis (Buffy) of Los Angeles, CA and Hondo Lewis (Mercede) of Walnut Creek, CA; aunt, Fannie Mae Mouton of Beaumont, TX; sister, Martha Jean Ponder of Antioch, CA; brothers, Errol Dugas (Jacqueline) of Beaumont, TX; and Gerald Dugas (Maricela) of San Leandra, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, and four grandchildren, Eti, Paloma, Caeden and Elly. Services will be held on September 14, 2017, at 1:30 P.M. at Mountain View Chapel, 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA.

