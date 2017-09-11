Red Cross Financial Assistance for Hurricane Harvey

Thanks to our generous donors, the American Red Cross will be providing financial assistance to Texas households that were severely impacted by Harvey and need help taking care of emergency needs. Right now, we are in the initial few hours of this effort and are focusing on helping people in emergency shelters. We are experiencing an exceedingly high demand, and ask that people please be patient. We plan to share additional information soon, including how to register. Registration will be open for 30 days.

In the meantime, please note that assistance will be available for those significantly affected by Hurricane Harvey which includes:

· Primary residence was severely impacted by Harvey.

· Household is in need of emergency assistance.

· Household was displaced by the impact of Harvey.

· Verifiable pre-disaster primary address in one of these 39 Texas counties Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

The Red Cross is a charity, not a government agency, and people do not need to be American citizens to receive our assistance.