The City of West Orange OK’d a $3.6 million budget for 2017-18 and 2-1/2 cent tax rate increase to help pay for it at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“It’s a slight increase that won’t bring us much more money,” Mayor Roy McDonald said.

The previous tax rate was 42.5 cents per $100. The new tax rate, unanimously approved by council, is 45 cents per $100.

“We hate to do that, but insurance went up so high,” McDonald said. “We hate to burden our employees more. It’s a balancing act.”

West Orange has 3,400 citizens, according to the 2010 census, and about 27 employees, McDonald said.