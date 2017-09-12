CITY OF BRIDGE CITY

PERMITS AND CONTRACTOR REQUIREMENTS

PERMITS ARE REQUIRED FOR ANY AND ALL REPAIRS TO FLOOD DAMAGED HOMES IN BRIDGE CITY. THERE WILL BE NO CHARGE FOR THE PERMITS. HOMEOWNERS CAN PULL PERMITS IF DOING THE REPAIRS THEMSELVES. IF THEY ARE HIRING A CONTRACTOR, THEIR CONTRACTOR MUST OBTAIN THE PERMIT.

CRITERIA FOR PULLING PERMITS:

FLOOD ZONES B & C– We can issue a permit as soon as you have treated for mold and the moisture content on your home has been checked either by a professional (with certificate given to homeowner) or by city inspectors at no charge to the homeowner.

FLOOD ZONE A – After assessments are completed (starting on 9/11/17) , we can issue permits if you have either an elevation certificate which shows the top of your slab is at least 8′ or more above sea level or a bid from a contractor which shows that your house can be repaired for less than 50% of the value of your home ( not including land value) on Orange County Appraisal District. You will also need to treat for mold and provide a certificate that shows the moisture content on your home. This can be done by a professional (with certificate given to homeowner) or by City Inspectors at no charge to the homeowner.

CITY LICENSE REQUIRED BY ALL CONTRACTORS TO DO ANY WORK IN BRIDGE CITY

CONTRACTOR REQUIREMENTS:

BUILDING CONTRACTORS – Fill out Contractor Questionnaire. Provide copy of their General Liability Certificate of Insurance which shows the City of Bridge City as the Certificate Holder. If they do not have General Liability Insurance, they can provide us a Contractors Bond for $10,000 made out to the City of Bridge City and good for one year. Make sure the bond is made out to match whatever name you are doing business as.

PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL AND HVAC CONTRACTORS – Fill out Contractor Questionnaire. Provide copy of your state license and your driver’s license. Provide copy of their General Liability Certificate of Insurance which shows the City of Bridge City as the Certificate Holder Provide copy of their General Liability Certificate of Insurance which shows the City of Bridge City as the Certificate Holder. or a $10,000 Contractors Bond made out to the City of Bridge City and good for one year. Make sure bond is made out to match whatever name you are doing business as.