One of the most popular acts in Southeast Texas, the local acoustic duo known as Curse and the Cure will perform Wednesday, Sept. 13, at The West Bar and Grill in Beaumont; Thursday, Sept. 14, at Pine Tree Lodge in LaBelle; Friday, Sept. 15, at Luke’s Icehouse in Nederland; and Saturday, Sept. 16, at Texas Ave. Tavern in Bridge City.



By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record



It will be many weeks, possibly months, before things even return to what might be considered “normal” for most residents of Orange County and Southeast Texas, but everything will given time. The music scene took a big hit as well as a handful of venues have sustained water damage. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for concert announcements and daily listings.



Wednesday, Sept. 13

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks-LC

Two for the Road @ Rush Lounge

Curse and the Cure @ The West Bar and Grill



Thursday, Sept. 14

Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market

Brad Brinkley Band @ The Lone Wolf

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Larry Tillery @ Neches Brewing Company

Danny Dillon @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Curse and the Cure @ Pine Tree Lodge

Ethan Wayne @ Rikenjaks-LC

David Joel @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Orphan Annie @ Rush Lounge

Peace, Love and Lightfoot @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton



Friday, Sept. 15

Collective Soul @ Golden Nugget Casino

Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Britt Godwin and Company @ Gator Lounge

The Captain Legendary Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Jackie Caillier and Cajun Friends @ Larry’s French Market

Curse and the Cure @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

John Alva Leger and Pas Bon Playboys @ Mary’s Lounge

Paul Orta con Los Gumbo Blues Band @ Neches Brewing Company

Six String Mafia @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

The Lowly Bellows @ Rikenjaks-LC

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge

Jamie Bergeron and Kickin’ Cajuns @ Sawdust Saloon

Crossroads @ Stingaree Restaurant



Saturday, Sept. 16

Gary Allan @ Coushatta Casino Resort

Kool and The Gang @ Golden Nugget Casino

Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini

Thunderbird Rose @ Crazy Cajun – Beaumont

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge

Bronco Junior @ Hamilton’s

Matt Caldwell @ Honky Tonk Texas

Zach Wilkerson @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Greg Martinez @ Larry’s French Market

Rockafellas @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Champagne Room @ Orange Riverfront Pavilion

HandsomeBeast, Party Like a Parakeet, The Schisms, The Disgustoids @ The Red Room

Joey Greer, Fresh Hits @ Rikenjaks-LC

Honky Tonk Special @ Rikenjaks South Street

JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Kahn, Holoverse, Socially Awkward, Motorbud @ Texas Rose Saloon



Sunday, Sept. 17

Justin Martindale @ Blue Martini

Brad Brinkley @ Bob and Pete’s

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill

TJ Gautreaux and Louisiana Soul @ Mary’s Lounge

John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC

American Kids @ Rush Lounge



Monday, Sept. 18

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks-LC

Racheal and Ian @ Rush Lounge



Tuesday, Sept. 19

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tom Janise @ Rikenjaks South Street

Julian and Racheal @ Rush Lounge

