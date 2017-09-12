Entertainment Week Of Sept. 16th 2017
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
One of the most popular acts in Southeast Texas, the local acoustic duo known as Curse and the Cure will perform Wednesday, Sept. 13, at The West Bar and Grill in Beaumont; Thursday, Sept. 14, at Pine Tree Lodge in LaBelle; Friday, Sept. 15, at Luke’s Icehouse in Nederland; and Saturday, Sept. 16, at Texas Ave. Tavern in Bridge City.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
It will be many weeks, possibly months, before things even return to what might be considered “normal” for most residents of Orange County and Southeast Texas, but everything will given time. The music scene took a big hit as well as a handful of venues have sustained water damage. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for concert announcements and daily listings.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks-LC
Two for the Road @ Rush Lounge
Curse and the Cure @ The West Bar and Grill
Thursday, Sept. 14
Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market
Brad Brinkley Band @ The Lone Wolf
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Larry Tillery @ Neches Brewing Company
Danny Dillon @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Curse and the Cure @ Pine Tree Lodge
Ethan Wayne @ Rikenjaks-LC
David Joel @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Orphan Annie @ Rush Lounge
Peace, Love and Lightfoot @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Friday, Sept. 15
Collective Soul @ Golden Nugget Casino
Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Britt Godwin and Company @ Gator Lounge
The Captain Legendary Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Jackie Caillier and Cajun Friends @ Larry’s French Market
Curse and the Cure @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
John Alva Leger and Pas Bon Playboys @ Mary’s Lounge
Paul Orta con Los Gumbo Blues Band @ Neches Brewing Company
Six String Mafia @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
The Lowly Bellows @ Rikenjaks-LC
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge
Jamie Bergeron and Kickin’ Cajuns @ Sawdust Saloon
Crossroads @ Stingaree Restaurant
Saturday, Sept. 16
Gary Allan @ Coushatta Casino Resort
Kool and The Gang @ Golden Nugget Casino
Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini
Thunderbird Rose @ Crazy Cajun – Beaumont
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge
Bronco Junior @ Hamilton’s
Matt Caldwell @ Honky Tonk Texas
Zach Wilkerson @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Greg Martinez @ Larry’s French Market
Rockafellas @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Champagne Room @ Orange Riverfront Pavilion
HandsomeBeast, Party Like a Parakeet, The Schisms, The Disgustoids @ The Red Room
Joey Greer, Fresh Hits @ Rikenjaks-LC
Honky Tonk Special @ Rikenjaks South Street
JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s
Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Kahn, Holoverse, Socially Awkward, Motorbud @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Sept. 17
Justin Martindale @ Blue Martini
Brad Brinkley @ Bob and Pete’s
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Street Side Jazz Band @ Luna Bar and Grill
TJ Gautreaux and Louisiana Soul @ Mary’s Lounge
John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC
American Kids @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Sept. 18
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks-LC
Racheal and Ian @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tom Janise @ Rikenjaks South Street
Julian and Racheal @ Rush Lounge