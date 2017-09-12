PHOTO: Tyler Carach travelled with his mother to from Florida to deliver supplies to first responders in Bridge City, Texas.

Staff Report- For The Record

In August last year, Tyler, 9, and his mother, Sheena Carach, were getting donuts and he saw four police officers. He asked his mother if he could use his allowance to buy them donuts. His mother agreed and the boy then decided he wanted to say ‘thank you” to police officers and buy donuts for cops across the country.

What evolved from the boy’s desire to be grateful to police officers was “I DONUT Need A Reason To Thank A Cop.” In just one year they delivered 28,000 donuts to police officers in 17 states.

Through this effort, his mother says Tyler hopes to inspire other young people and adults to do the same. “No one hardly hears about the good stories of law enforcement and they want to change that image,” Sheena said.

“When you see a grown man or woman cry because of a 9-year-old child, it’s the most moving thing ever.”

In the past year Tyler has been on the Steve Harvey show, Live with Kelly, and other national news programs.

Before Hurricane Harvey, Tyler started taking up collections throughout his community of Bratt, FL. They decided to deliver them to a smaller town in Texas that was impacted by the hurricane because all of the coverage has been primarily focused on the bigger cities, like Houston.

Tyler and his mother arrived in Bridge City, Texas on Friday.

The donations were intended for first responders, police and firefighters. They donated cases of water, brand new police boots, socks and clothing, food, diapers, and other items first responders may need to help with their response efforts.