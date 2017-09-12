PHOTO: A remediation worker at Orangefield High School pushes a bin of wet sheetrock to a dumpster Monday. (Photo by Dave Rogers)

Orangefield ISD said Monday it should be ready for students to return on Monday, Sept. 25.

The district’s buildings received extensive flooding to approximately 100,000 sq. ft. of classroom space from Tropical Storm Harvey. A remediation contractor is working with the district to remove damaged materials, clean affected class space, and return the school to working condition.

This process is well under way and should be completed in a timely manner.

The district will notify staff and students of updated timelines as they occur.

Extracurricular activities for high school students resumed on Monday, Sept. 11. Extracurricular activities for junior high students will resume on Monday, Sept. 18.

Practice times and schedules will be communicated to students by the individual sponsors via the district website as the information is available.