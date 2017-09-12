Born in Center, Texas, on May 23, 1933, Thermon Olen Eddins, son of Thomas and Ozell Eddins went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 4, 2017. He grew up in Honey Island, Texas. Upon graduation in 1951, he joined the United States Air Force where he worked in Physical Therapy. In 1954, he married Reba Inez Wallace. They lived in Austin, Texas where Thermon attended the University of Texas. They moved to Orange, Texas when he became employed with American Petro Fina as a process supervisor where he worked until retirement. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Thermon was a member of Masonic Lodge #126, where he was a Master Mason for over 50 years. He helped establish the Bridge City/Orangefield Little League Association and was on the Board of Directors for several years. Thermon was a kind and generous man who would help anyone. Best known by his friends, his nickname was “Toe”. He loved spending time hunting, fishing, being outdoors, watching football, and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Thomas and Ozell Eddins; brother, Watsie Eddins, of Kountze; and grandson, Jarred Eddins, of Orange. Thermon is survived by his wife, Reba Inez Eddins; son, Carl Eddins; grandsons, Josh and John Eddins; sister, Bonnie Hall and husband Mark, of Houston; and his brother, Bobby Eddins, of Bronson, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. A burial will follow at Walker Chapel Cemetery in Reklaw, Texas at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

