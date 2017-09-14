Deweyville Fire Department, 700 Highway 12 East, is the place to be at 11 a.m. Saturday for free all-you-can-eat jambalaya and distribution of all new household items donated by the group “Friends in New Orleans,” according to a news release.

Cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, laundry detergent, all new “kitchen in a box” and all new “bathrooms in a box” will be available, plus some free new toys for the little ones.

“No junk, nothing used. Just the stuff we needed and wanted after Katrina!” the release said. “We’ll be giving until we run out, so come early and COME HUNGRY!”