Photo: Huge dryer hoses, not students, were going through the school doors of the Orangefield, West Orange-Cove and Little Cypress-Mauriceville school districts Tuesday. (Photo by Dave Rogers)

Dave Rogers / For The Record

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s school district announced Tuesday that Tropical Storm Harvey flooding damage will force students to double up this fall.

Only LCM High School and Little Cypress Intermediate did not incur extensive damages, so students will begin their school year Wednesday, Sept. 20, attending school on half-day schedules at LCMHS, LCI and North Orange Baptist Church.

LCM’s announcement comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement that Orangefield plans to have it students open school Monday, Sept. 25.

Currently it’s high school and elementary campuses are undergoing drying-out with huge vacuums and a cadre of remediation workers.

Bridge City, whose students attended a week and a half of classes before Harvey caused schools to shut down Aug. 28, returned to classes Tuesday.

West Orange-Cove district, its Middle School building also connected by hoses to large drying units, has set Tuesday, Sept. 19 for its students to open 2017 classes.

Bridge City began its school year Aug. 18, while Orangefield, WOC and LCM were to open Aug. 28, before Harvey, when it was a Category 4 hurricane taking aim at Texas, posed a threat.

LCM’s plan will be to have half its students attend school from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and the other half attend from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At North Orange Baptist Church, students from Mauriceville Elementary prekindergarten through 2nd grade, will attend in the morning, while Little Cypress Elementary prekindergarten through 2nd grade will attend in the afternoon.

At LCI, Mauriceville Elementary 3rd through 5th graders will go in the morning, and Little Cypress Elementary 3rd through 5th graders will attend in the afternoon.

At LCMHS, Mauriceville Middle and Little Cypress Junior High students will go to class in the morning while 9th through 12th graders will go in the afternoon.

Meals will be provided free of charge to all students through Sept. 30. Because the cafeterias are involved in the cleanup, meals will be served in brown bags.

Students may bring their own meals.

The schools are serving breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Lunchtime will be 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. for students on the afternoon shift and 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for students on the morning schedule.

Because of changes in start and finish times, bus stop locations will be identified. Notification of these will be announced later this week.

The split schedule is considered to be temporary. Return to original campuses and schedules will come as soon as buildings are cleaned and declared safe.