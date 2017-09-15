All Orange County courts are scheduled to open Monday, Sept. 18. This includes the county and district courts listed below.

128th District Court, Judge Courtney Arkeen

163rd District Court, Judge Dennis Powell

260th District Court, Judge Buddie Hahn

County Court at Law, Judge Mandy White-Rogers

County Court at Law#2, Judge Troy Johnson

Even though the main courthouse remains closed for repairs, each court will be setting up work stations at the Adult Probation Office conference room.

Starting Monday, attorneys can call each court to schedule hearings and each court will decide what to hear based on priority.

The 128th and 260th District Courts will use Commissioner’s courtroom as available, County Court at Law will use the cluster court, located in the Adult Probation building.

The 163rd District Court and County Court at Law #2 will use the City of Orange municipal courtroom.

Citizens with cases pending should contact their attorney for scheduling issues.

The courts had been closed, first, by the threat posed by Hurricane Harvey, then by flooding damage left in its wake. The Orange County Courthouse sustained water damage and is being remediated.